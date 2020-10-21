I feel compelled to reply to Marlon Sias’s letter, “Results v. rhetoric,” with actual facts.
Claim. “Trump received a powder-keg from Obama-Biden.” Fact. These wars were started under Bush-Cheney. And I hope no matter who is elected we bring all the troops home asap.
Claim. “…diffused Kim Jong-un…” Fact. “April 20, 2020. North Korea continues to advance its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, illicitly import fuel and other prohibited items, and…underscoring the limits of U.S. President Donald Trump’s high-profile diplomatic campaign, according to a report by a U.N. panel of experts on sanctions against North Korea.”
Claim: “…Trump canceled Iran debacle…Obama-Biden paid them billions.” Fact. “…A Sept. 4 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that Iran continues to exceed limits on its uranium enrichment program imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and is incrementally expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 4.5 percent.”….From Factcheck. “The deal, approved by six countries and the European Union, gave Iran access to its own frozen assets.”
Claim. “China is paying us billions in tariffs.” Fact. “China isn’t paying the tariffs, however -- the duties are paid by importers like Ford or Walmart that either swallow the cost or pass it along to consumers. In other words, it’s often U.S. consumers who are footing the bill for tariffs.”
Claim. “Trump just cut drug prices 50-80%. Fact. “Actually, no massive, across-the-board cuts are in the offing for drug prices… it’s important to remember that almost all of the Trump administration’s rule-making in this context is restricted to the Medicare program.”
Claim. “Median income jumped $4,320 in two years.” Fact. “New analysis of government data shows that, since Donald Trump took office, inflation-adjusted income growth has slowed significantly across the U.S. The Census Bureau’s measure of median household income show an increase of $1,400.”
Claim. “Trump stopped flights from China in January.” Fact. “Trump’s order did not fully “close” the U.S. off to China, as he asserts. It temporarily barred entry by foreign nationals who had traveled in China within the previous 14 days, with exceptions for the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
C.T. Marhula
Bemidji
