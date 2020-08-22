Too often we take our institutions for granted. We assume that rulers will protect, respect and maintain institutions that are essential to decency and our democracy. Given actions from the present Administration, many of us have wondered if democratic institutions would hold. Oversight by Congress and solicitor generals, the rule of law, the free press, fair and free elections, and most recently the U. S. Postal Service have been threatened.
Timothy Snyder, Yale history professor, who studies societies that slip into authoritarian rule, warns us in his book, On Tyranny, that we, the people, must defend institutions. According to him, institutions do not defend themselves. People need to step up and speak out. We need to make institutions our own.
Never would I imagine that I would have to step up and defend the US Postal Service. First of all, the US Postal Service is written into our Constitution as an essential service to the people. Over the years, the USPS has become not only essential to communications, but as the mode of delivery for prescription drugs, VA and Social Security checks, and intra and interstate commerce. As we approach the general election, the USPS serves as a significant option and the safest way for many to vote during a pandemic. Mail – in voting has a long and successful history of voting by the military, some states, counties and townships. There is very little evidence that mail – in voting is susceptible to fraud.
The very government that administers and oversees postal services is creating an open strategy to slow services before an election by eliminating drop boxes and sorting equipment. As citizens we need to express our outrage by calling or writing Representative Pete Stauber and our Senatorial Delegation. We need to call for emergency hearings held by Congress to rectify this situation, so that mail- in ballots are not delayed.
Also essential to our democracy is an open forum of rigorous, respectful and civil discourse of the issues of our time and the institutions of journalism and the free press. The Herald Review has served that primary purpose for us over many decades in our community. A local community newspaper cannot continue unless people give this institution support. Due to anonymous death threats from members of this community, the paper is making policy changes. We know that emotions run high during these days before the general election, but the threat of physical violence or demeaning language has no place in civil debate or public discourse. Name calling, belittling people, lying, spreading misinformation, hate speech and attacking people personally is not part of respectful dialogue.
We have much to learn from the late Representative John Lewis, who in his humble but passionate protests for a better world, upheld democratic institutions and remained non – violent, kind and steadfast until the end. He knew that “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.” Truth marches on!
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
