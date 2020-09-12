Closing the Togo and Willow River correctional facilities would be a terrible mistake. Inmates have been proven to be extremely successful in lowering rates of recidivism. Now is not the time to shut down these facilities and move them elsewhere.

The respect and trust that is built here in northern Minnesota plays a key role in helping many of these offenders rebuild their lives and re-enter society in a positive and productive way.

Rep. Sandy Layman is right. She and we believe that Togo and Willow River should remain open. Surely the Department of Corrections could find savings in other parts of the budget. It could possibly be more expensive to move this program to another place.

Gov. Walz, please help save the facilities in Togo and Willow River.

Alice Grimsbo

Grand Rapids

