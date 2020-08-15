For many years, I voted for DFL Congressman Jim Oberstar because he was such a strong advocate for jobs, good roads, air service, and bike trails. Most importantly, he fought for protection of the lives of the most vulnerable: the disadvantaged, the elderly and the unborn babies and their mothers. He supported our way of life here in Itasca County.
For the past two years, Congressman Pete Stauber has filled those big shoes as a strong advocate for our mining, logging and tourism industries. He has 100% prolife voting record. Just last week, he visited with senior citizens outdoors at our neighborhood park to listen how the pandemic was affecting us. He empathized with those living in apartments isolated from community gatherings, including church worship. He has responded promptly to concerns that we brought to his attention.
I am thrilled with the results of the primary election giving Pete Stauber the endorsement of the voters of the 8th District to represent the Republican Party in the November election!
Catherine McLynn
Grand Rapids
*Editor’s Note: This letter was paid for by the author according to the Herald-Review’s policy for political letters.
