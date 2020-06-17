If there ever is a time that will determine what America stands for, that time is now. Looming over all the pain and protests in the past weeks is a global pandemic. As of this writing 117,000+ people have died of Covid-19 in the US, primarily the elderly, but in all age groups. Governor Walz has been criticized harshly for his emergency orders, even being accused of wanting to destroy small businesses to advance socialism. Such ridiculous statements certainly do not help flatten the curve.
Nor does incorrect information led by Donald Trump in promoting Hydroxychloroquine as a wonder drug in treating the Coronavirus. Although I am a long-retired RN, I try to closely follow current medical news. This drug is unproven and can lead to serious complications without close medical supervision, or even with. I base my information on statements from credentialed and respected members of the medical/ scientific community. Trump is the last person I would listen to for medical advice. Surely if there was a new miraculous drug for Covid-19, every hospital in the country would be clamoring for it. They are NOT.
I have only made a couple brief trips for small grocery items recently. I have noticed very few wearing masks, except for the clerks. Judging by my observations and newspaper/TV accounts, it appears caution is being thrown to the winds since businesses/ recreational areas are beginning to open. Of course, we need the economy to thrive, but how many bodies are enough to make people realize the seriousness of the pandemic? THE VIRUS IS STILL HERE!
The events of the past weeks have been horrifying to observe - the brutal murder in broad daylight of a black unarmed man by a white police officer, and all that has followed. My guess is that most in our area were relieved it was not happening here in our very white community. However, I have little doubt the few people of color who live and work in our area shared keenly the pain of those seeking justice in Minneapolis and across the country. The systemic racism in law enforcement , the (in)justice system, and society at large must not be ignored any longer.
It may not be apparent in a small rural progressive community like Grand Rapids, but racism is glaring on the local right-wing websites, including the Itasca Taxpayers Alliance, and area off-shoot pages. Donald Trump, the most divisive president in the past century, has given permission for all the white nationalist bigots to come out loudly, wearing their MAGA hats, waving flags and claiming a rigid set of patriotism for their select few.
Be aware - they walk among us, and they must be called out every time they spew their disinformation, intolerance, and hatred. The fate of our country lies in the balance.
Jacqueline Dowell
Grand Rapids
