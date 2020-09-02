In early August, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced their plan to close facilities in Togo and Willow River because of budget shortfalls at the agency. The Togo facility is in Itasca County and Willow River is located to our southeast in Pine County. While there is no question that budget shortfalls require leaders to make difficult decisions, closing these facilities would be a terrible mistake.
First, the Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP) at Togo and Willow River provides a unique experience to inmates and has been proven time and again to be extremely successful in lowering rates of recidivism. At a time when criminal justice reform is gaining popularity with Republicans and Democrats alike, including President Trump signing the federal First Step Act in 2018, now is not the time to shut down these facilities and move them elsewhere.
While the Department has stated that they intend to continue the programs at other facilities, part of the program’s success is because of its location. Both Togo and Willow River are minimum-security facilities that place a great deal of trust in the inmates. These specific locations and their “boot camp” like setting allow for offenders to be separated from the prison culture as they focus without distraction on changing criminal behaviors and developing healthier choices.
The respect and trust that is built through this plays a key role in helping many of these offenders rebuild their lives and re-enter society in a positive and productive way. While it may be possible to house these programs at a traditional prison, the results would be difficult to replicate.
There would also be an economic cost in closing these facilities that would harm northern Minnesota families at a time when so many are already struggling due to government-mandated shutdowns from COVID-19. Togo has about 48 full-time employees and Willow River employs around 51. The Department has already stated that most of these positions will be permanently eliminated. That means that close to 100 individuals will be unnecessarily put out of work.
With a current fiscal year budget totaling more than $600 million, it is difficult to believe that the Department of Corrections could not find savings in other parts of its budget. In many ways, it would likely be more expensive to close these facilities and shift the programming elsewhere as opposed to keeping them open and operational at Togo and Willow River.
During my short time in St. Paul, few issues have garnered such broad support from legislators on both sides of the aisle as well as community organizations and individuals. I will continue working tirelessly to reverse this decision and urge you to reach out to Governor Walz and respectfully ask him to save the facilities in Togo and Willow River.
Rep. Sandy Layman
Cohasset
