My mother, Winnie Robinson Guttersen, was a well-respected school teacher who started her elementary teaching years in 1944 in the little town of Brandon, Iowa. Mom was an early widow so she was the bread-winner for the four of us including my Grandma Irene. We were lucky to have Grandma Irene and her house to live in.
Many lessons Mom taught were not only received by her students but also by me and my sister Lonnie. I would like to share the following:
1. “Read, read, read.”
2. “When you hear something that sounds far-fetched or exaggerated, ask in a polite way, ‘where did you get your information?’”
3. “Be aware when making friends, be sure they pull you up to their level, not pull you down to their level.”
In conclusion, build your character on solid ground so you will be a good and reliable friend to others as well as a good citizen.
Bruce G. Robinson
Grand Rapids
