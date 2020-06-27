Black Lives Matter or do black lives matter? Yes and No. Black Lives Matter (BLM) is absolutely for real. They are a radical, far left group tracing their roots back to the violent Black Panthers of the 1960’s. Much like the communist Farmer-Labor appendage of the DFL today, these anarchists intend to remove capitalism and install “democratic socialism”. The unholy mob of counter culture groups such as ANTIFA, RESIST, RAM and BLM* have been some of the main actors in the nationwide burning and looting of cities all across America. Authorities reported preplaced pallets of bricks and Molotov cocktails in targeted neighborhoods with rioters then being directed to them via encrypted communication networks. Using the understandable anger of the George Floyd murder, these “French-style revolutionaries” transformed peaceful protests by locals into violent vandalism, arson, looting and assaults on police. The end game of these dangerous militant groups is to use an incendiary race war and chaos—ultimately causing a public outcry for protection--bringing about radical political change across our nation. So yes, BLM matters.
But what about black lives--do they matter? Let’s look at the numbers.
The same weekend of the Floyd murder, there were 60 shootings in Chicago that took the lives of 28 black men. The following weekend there were 85 shootings and 24 fatalities. This carnage occurs every weekend—especially in poorly governed Democrat-controlled cities. Where is the widespread media coverage and outrage over the loss of those black lives? And what about the genocide of the innocents? The Guttmacher Institute admits that black women are 5 times more likely to terminate their pregnancies compared to whites. Planned Parenthood founder and Democrat icon Margaret Sanger’s vision to “exterminate the Negro population” is becoming clearer. With 80% of Planned Parenthood abortion clinics within walking distance of black neighborhoods, the convenience has been devastating. In less than 50 years, over 20 million black lives never had a chance. Given normal reproductive rates, these lives would have increased the current black population by 50%--more than doubling those of voting age. According to statisticians however, if the current rate of terminating black lives continues, the vote of the black population will be insignificant by 2038. Then politically, black lives will not matter.
It is far past time to bring law and order back to American cities and remove the domestic terrorists masquerading as protesters. We also need to remove the weak, cowardly politicians that appease these lawless leftists. It’s also well passed time to stop funding the Planned Parenthood genocide of black lives. And it’s definitely time we love our police—they are the thin blue line between peace and chaos.
Acts 17:26 (NKJV) And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth
*facebook.com/antifa.usa; resist.org; revolutionaryabolition.org; blacklivesmatter.com
Dr. Glenn Pearson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.