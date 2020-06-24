The Republican state chair and other party leaders should be nominated for an Oscar. They recently put on a great show. First, their district 5B state representative filed for reelection, then on the day after fillings closed realized that it was really the right time for her to retire. Since that would have left Republicans without a candidate in the race state law allows them to select a replacement. They were prepared and produced a professional politician who filed immediately. In fact, they were so well prepared you’d almost think they knew it was going to happen. It was definitely an academy award-winning performance.
Johnnie Forrest
Keewatin
