In April 2017, a group of young people in Ball Club began thinking about things that would be meaningful to them and be positive for their community. Their initial thoughts emerged in the form of a basketball court for their neighborhood, a place where they would feel safe while at play. Their thinking quickly expanded to an accessible community park that would serve as a gathering place and include a playground, a basketball court, a pavilion and a “chill space”. They wanted the entire park to be accessible to children and elders with mobility issues and for the park to reflect their culture as Ojibwe people.
The children drew out their ideas for the park and identified the playground equipment they wanted. Their plan was finalized in the spring of 2019. The reality of the cost of playground equipment quickly made it apparent not everything could be purchased. The young people submitted a scaled back plan.
I was privileged to watch these young people work together. I was so impressed with their desire to create something transformational in their community and their hope that their vision would inspire others to work hard to make their dreams a reality. There are some great leaders growing up in Ball Park.
Fundraising began. Grants were applied for, community businesses and organizations in the area were approached and individuals have donated. We now find ourselves with just $10,000 left to raise.
If you feel you want to contribute to this great park, donations are being accepted at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, “Ball Club Playground”, 350 NW First Ave., Suite E, Grand Rapids MN 55744 or online at https://www.givemn.org/story/Aparkforballclub.
Lois Bendix
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.