Where are the hopes for a "new age" of liberty and justice for all?
Over the past few years I have become more and more convinced that we are (and always have been) a nation of fascists. From the intolerant Puritanism of early America to 'Manifest Destiny' and the on-going genocide of Native Americans; from the slave trade and SCOTUS' Dred Scott decision to the ethnic persecutions of the late 19th & early 20th centuries; from labor camps for Chinese railroad workers and the corporate coal mining towns of Appalachia to the abuse of immigrants, growing anti-Semitism, racism and misogyny - the dictatorial power, ultra-nationalism and forcible suppression of opposition which characterize a fascist system have become increasingly evident. There is no longer any sense of "liberty and justice for all".
As a system designed to address economic woes, fascism builds on fear, creating suspicion and resentment between the 'haves' and 'have nots'. It's an economic 'domination system' that encourages the pursuit of individual wealth and personal power rather than concern for the welfare of the community as a whole. There is no longer a 'perfect union' (or any desire for such). It is a system that sows the seeds of its own destruction.
A "new age" of liberty and justice for all is yet to come. We will need to work for it, together.
Carol Leber
Grand Rapids
