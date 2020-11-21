It’s really not too much to ask

That we should wear a friendly mask,

A mask that shows we really try

To safeguard people passing by.

By putting on this strange new style

That often hides a sunny smile,

We tell our friends and stranger too,

“We care about your health and you.”

And, yes, for those who care for us

We’ll wear a mask without a fuss

Because we know they do their best

While overworked, with little rest.

We wash our hands a lot each day

And try to stand six feet away

So add to that a simple task

Of putting on a friendly mask.

Pat Helmberger

Grand Rapids

