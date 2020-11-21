It’s really not too much to ask
That we should wear a friendly mask,
A mask that shows we really try
To safeguard people passing by.
By putting on this strange new style
That often hides a sunny smile,
We tell our friends and stranger too,
“We care about your health and you.”
And, yes, for those who care for us
We’ll wear a mask without a fuss
Because we know they do their best
While overworked, with little rest.
We wash our hands a lot each day
And try to stand six feet away
So add to that a simple task
Of putting on a friendly mask.
Pat Helmberger
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.