“You hypocrite, take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” Matthew 7:5, NIV. Perhaps Mark Shuey should keep these words in mind next time he writes a letter to the editor.
In his letter of Sept. 21, Shuey accuses the Democrats of spreading propaganda. But, then he goes on to spread right-wing propaganda and conspiratorial thinking without any evidence. What, Mr. Shuey? Those claims are not propaganda? Someone once said: “That which can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed with evidence.” Shuey needs to present evidence for his assertions. He recommends a book to readers whose author makes conspiratorial claims, but the fact that something is written in a book does not by itself make it evidence. He provides no citation from the book in question (the book was apparently published by Hillsdale College, which is a well-known source of – guess what—right-wing propaganda), which makes such an outlandish assertion that a great deal of evidence
would be needed to convince a rational person to take it seriously.
I wonder if Mr. Shuey ever reads books that disagree with his preconceived notions, or if he only reads to “confirm” what he already “knows?”
Could it be that Mr. Shuey is one who has been taken in by propaganda? Could it be that he needs to remove the plank from his own eye before telling the rest of us what’s what?
