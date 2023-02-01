Governor Walz,
This message expresses my thoughts and my complete dissatisfaction with the abortion bills that were recently passed by the House and the Senate, which propose no limits on abortion whatsoever, a bill which you have promised to sign when it reaches your desk.
The passage of these bills are something you as Governor, your Lt. Governor, the Attorney General and the rest of the Minnesota DFL are celebrating as a victory. There is nothing to celebrate here Governor, allowing abortion up until the moment of birth without limits is absolutely nothing to celebrate. I know very well that most of Minnesota would not agree with you as well. Most Minnesotans want limits on abortion. You may have no concern whatsoever for God, but God would not agree with you either. I can assure you Governor, God is not celebrating today.
The DFL never had a command to pass an abortion bill this extreme, the DFL had a one seat majority in the Senate that enabled them to pass this extreme bill. The passing of these extreme abortion bills proves how utterly extreme and out of touch the DFL is with Minnesotans
As you well know every single amendment the MNGOP offered was subsequently shot down during a nearly 15-hour debate. The MNGOP desired to bring a certain amount of heartfelt contemplation to the debate, attempting to convince their colleagues of the eternal consequences of such a bill, and desperately tried to convey a sense of honor and dignity that is due to the unborn. The unborn are in fact the most helpless and defenseless of all, deserving of every right to life.
When one member of the House was questioned recently on when she thought that life began, in answering she had the audacity to state that, that question was totally irrelevant to the abortion issue being debated. Let me tell you God cares when life begins, God is the creator of life, and He is the taker of life. Any decision on whether to take the life of an unborn baby is way above our authority we are granted. So from that answer it is undeniably true that no one in the Minnesota DFL actually cares about when life begins, nor the pain the unborn baby feels during an abortion for that matter.
Governor you led a very disingenuous campaign for Governor, the abortion issue was not even up for discussion as it is already held up as a right settled by the courts. You used the topic of abortion to frame and present Scott Jensen as a radical, you used the topic of abortion to demonize Mr. Jensen, well the fact of the matter is you are demonizing the entire DFL party.
You were quoted in a June 28, 2022 article from the Minnesota Reformer that you support “maintaining the timelines outlined by current law” So in summary of current law elective abortion is legal in Minnesota up to viability, or around 24 weeks after which abortion must be done in a hospital, only if the health or life of the mother were in danger.
Governor, you lied to the citizens of Minnesota, you based your campaign on a total and complete lie in regards to your views on abortion. And if you sign this bill into law, you agree with me that you lied to the Minnesota Reformer and to every citizen of this great State in regards to abortion.
So Governor Walz in summary, you persuaded an independent, nonprofit news organization (the Minnesota Reformer) that dedicates itself to informing Minnesotans of the truth to lie about you and your views and beliefs on abortion. You used this news outlet to express to Minnesotans that you do not support abortion up to the moment of birth.
If you sign this bill, then you Governor are lying to every Minnesotan
Don Berre
Hibbing
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.