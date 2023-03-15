My husband and I were out of the area when our County Commissioners took the vote which caused such consternation in our community. It is my understanding that in the final analysis, our commissioners acknowledged regret over not following due process in passing the Second Amendment Resolution but I could find no mention that any of them regretted not listening, with open hearts, to constituents who held opposing views. If this is correct, then we have all truly squandered a teachable moment. No one needs to be told how destructive and paralyzing ‘culture wars’ such as this have become; blanket statements made and repeated with no proper review.

Our elected officials are good people who have put themselves out there, knowing they will be called upon to make unpopular decisions at various times. Serving as a commissioner is an incredibly hard job and mistakes will be made. We understand this, but there is one mistake we should not tolerate and that is leadership joining in on speech and actions which stand to divide our community into alien camps. If we are to achieve a healthy, unified community, it will take leaders dedicated to finding the thread of commonality which unites us.

