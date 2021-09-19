First off, I want to say I am vaccinated for COVID-19 and I get annual influenza vaccinations.
People who are at great risk should consider getting vaccinated. I encourage all people who are at elevated risk to get vaccinated.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, which keeps track of COVID-19 deaths MDH Weekly COVID-19 Report 9/9/2021 (state.mn.us) on page 22 the risks to each age group is clearly laid out. In the age groups 10-14 and 15-19 no children have succumbed to COVID-19. Yes that is zero. In the age group 85-89 more than 1,400 have died. That age group is in grave danger if they fail to be vaccinated. Everyone else is somewhere in between. Please refer to this report to help assess your personal and family risks.
Experts who claim to be forming public opinion/policy in denial of the data collected by reputable sources such as the Minnesota Department of Health and claiming to be doing so to protect our children are not believable to me. One must wonder about where they get their information and what is their motivation.
Making people get vaccinated based on emotion and misinforming others about risks due to COVID-19 is counterproductive.
Insulting people who disagree with your opinion is not a good idea and probably will not change their opinions.
Let’s have civil debates concerning issues in our community.
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
