My favorite childhood memories are of visits to state and national parks, and seeing Sen. Ingebrigtsen’s attempt to hold those same places hostage is disgusting. Led by Ingebrigtsen, Republicans in the State Senate have threatened to not pass the Environment budget as a way to avoid passing legislation that would give Minnesotans access to more electric vehicles.
While this is happening, Sen. Ingebrigtsen is on a fishing vacation in Alaska, showing that he believes that he should have access to parklands but everyday Minnesotans should not. It is abhorrent that Ingebrigtsen thinks that he has the right to shut down the parks because he doesn’t believe in protecting our environment.
Reach out to your senator and tell them to make sure the clean car regulations pass and to ensure that our parks remain open to all this summer.
Josh Wink
St. Paul
