I was very interested to learn that the Itasca County Board voted to make Itasca a “second amendment dedicated” county. What an interesting idea! This got me thinking…
Why should the county board stop at second amendment issues? Certainly there are other instances where it could be argued the Constitution and the rights of the people are being violated. So I have a modest proposal.
I propose that the Itasca County Board declare this to be a cannabis dedicated county! Why not? There are lots of Itasca County citizens who believe that they have a God-given right to autonomy over their bodies. Why should an adult not be allowed, in the privacy of their own home, to utilize a common plant for their own harmless pleasure? As long as they are not hurting anyone, what concern is it of the state?
It is true that the DFL majority in St. Paul is on the cusp of legalization, but why wait? The County Board is more nimble. They could declare this to be a cannabis dedicated county at their very next meeting! There is no need for hesitation – a resolution could be added to the agenda the same day as the meeting. What are they waiting for? Should they protect the rights of Itasca County citizens against the over-reach of big government in St. Paul and Washington? It is high time the commissioners took action to protect the rights of their citizens!

Please join with me in calling on your commissioner to declare Itasca County to be the very first cannabis dedicated county in the nation!
