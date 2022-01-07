If you knew that a comet would crash into the earth and change life as you know it, what would you expect our government to do? If you knew that democracy could end in the year 2022 and would not return in your lifetime, what would you expect our government to do? What if you knew that our planet was doomed for catastrophic environmental disaster and species extinction within the next two decades, what would you expect government to do?
Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” an allegorical satire streaming on Netflix is imploring us to pay attention and take action! He recognizes both the urgent needs of our planet and democracy and the foolishness of human responses. Although we might not be facing the situation of a comet smashing into our planet, we face critical issues of a global pandemic, racial injustice, gun violence, climate change, and dangerous threats to our democracy. Quite often, many tend toward denial, distraction, hostility, and downplaying the disaster. At the same time politicians and media can spin the truth, play games about protecting “our stuff”, and even make money off of disaster. In “Don’t Look Up”, the president played by Meryl Streep, is more interested in maintaining power and winning the next election than dealing with the imminent destruction of the earth. This resonates with the present political scenario of the GOP and at times the tepid response of some Democratic leaders to deal with reality. Sometimes, we don’t know if we should scream, laugh or cry.
So when a sizeable portion of our society is not in touch with reality and are gullible to believe conspiracy theories, we wonder if we are too numb, dumb, powerless or indifferent to focus on the overwhelming crises before us. We know just a few of the crazy theories out there:
“Bill Gates is putting microchips in you;”
“The vaccines magnetize you.”
“Public school teachers are secretly teaching CRT,”
“The attack on the Capitol was an FBI operation.”
“Jewish Space Lasers caused California wild fires.”
“There was a fraudulent election, where the votes were either laundered in the Vatican, Germany or Venezuela.
We know that individuals, media, social media and political parties are making money off this nonsense. Ever since Donald Trump began putting out conspiracy theories and casting doubt about our democracy, the madness continues. He got away with it, and now many more are doing so. And yet subversion of our election process, erratic weather and wild fires, mass shootings, hate, and a global pandemic continues.
At the end of “Don’t Look Up”, we see those who acknowledge reality, gathering as a community and expressing their rituals and traditions that come from their moral core, with a sense of gratitude and humility facing the complexity of the future. Those who have buried their heads and not looked at reality, try to escape, but find themselves – naked and alone. The choice in 2022 is either to bury our heads in the sand or to “Look Up.”
Joan Beech
Grand Rapids
