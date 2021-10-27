Just the other day my son talked about an outstanding teacher he had twenty five years ago at GRHS. With obvious warmth and respect he described how he had been encouraged and inspired to take his studies seriously, to aim high and succeed. Compelling testimony to a legacy of positive influence in the life of a student and parents! That outstanding human being was my son’s physics teacher Mark Schroeder.
Susan Clandon
Bovey
