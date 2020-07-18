One day after a bipartisan vote by the Minnesota Senate to end the peacetime emergency declared by Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats blocked a similar vote in the Minnesota House. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, who has led efforts to end the Governor’s peacetime emergency powers, issued the following statement about Tuesday’s vote.
“Tonight Democrats refused to even allow a vote on ending Gov. Walz’s emergency powers. The governor is set to make major decisions on a statewide mask mandate and school reopenings, and Democrats seem content to let him make those decisions alone without the input of the legislature. We must end the governor’s emergency powers and work together to manage Minnesota’s continued response to COVID-19.”
