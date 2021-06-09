First of all, I don’t want to take anything away from all those who accomplished the great feat of graduating. However, I say that I was greatly disappointed with the Greenway School District’s handling of what would have been a special young man’s graduation day, would be an understatement.
This little boy was killed tragically in an accident that was no fault of his own and was a part of the Greenway graduating class of 2021. His name was not i n the program nor was his name ever mentioned throughout the entire ceremony. If it weren’t for a very special young lady, his picture would not have even been there. His mother and family were given six tickets to attend and for them to sit there on his special day and not even a mention of his name was heartbreaking, to say the least. How do you help someone who’s lost so much understand why this has happened?
We can’t change what has happened, we can only hope that in the future whomever does the planning will ensure that all students are included in the ceremony. To say shame on Greenway School District seems petty, but in this case I feel it’s exactly what needs to be said!
Teresa Powers
Bovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.