The great American novelist Mark Twain once stated that “continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection.” The Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council serves as a driving force in our county for that continuous improvement and is directed by not only providers but also service consumers.
In Itasca County, there is a wide range of mental health services and human services provided by the county, organizations, and individuals, and room for refinement and new services can always be acknowledged. One of these areas, as discussed in the May LAC meeting, is the difficulty in obtaining care providers.
There is a shortage of personal care attendants in Itasca County. Although a friend or family member can be hired for an individual in need, there is the requirement of having a person who is willing to provide those services as well as to commit to the training. Additionally, PCAs need to be employed through a care agency, which can be a lengthy process and may not be covered by the consumer’s insurance.
Additionally, family adult foster care is in decline in Itasca County. Since July 2019, there have been six program closures due to staffing issues, relocation, medical issues, and retirements. There are now twelve family adult foster care homes in Itasca County and limited availability is common.
Recommendations brought up by the LAC included specifically recruiting family foster care providers for specific individuals, which would require a 90 day licensure process. Another recommendation is to spread awareness of the need of care providers in our county.
Itasca County has many excellent providers, including a regional and state awarded family foster care provider, and there is always a need for more organizations and individuals who are willing to be a part of our mental health and human services system. For those who want to learn more about the providers and services in our county, or those who wish to join the discussion of how to continuously improve, we invite you to attend the LAC meetings.
The LAC meets every first Tuesday of the month from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Kiesler Wellness Center and a free, healthy meal is provided. The next meeting will take place on June 7. The LAC welcomes all members of the community to join and to bring their unique knowledge and insight into improving our community’s mental health services. All levels of participation are welcome.
For more information, contact LAC Chair Daniel Seward at (218) 256-9726 or dk1seward@yahoo.com.”
