By Shaylee Erdmann
Itasca County LAC
The city of Grand Rapids is shaped largely by Highway 169 and Highway 2, and throughout the county, there is a network of highways, roads, and lanes that connect the people of our community. However, being able to travel these roads can be difficult for some. As addressed by the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council, transportation for individuals who receive mental health services can be difficult to access.
One reason for this gap is that not all insurance agencies cover transportation services, such as MA clients not being able to access medical transportation with Arrowhead Transit. A potential solution and recommendation by the LAC is initiating county programs that are able to cover these transportation expenses for individuals who do not have IMCare or UCare.
Additionally, scheduling medic transportation depends heavily on the availability of the provider and may require scheduling a week or several days in advance. For urgent appointments, transportation may not be available at all unless there is a cancellation. Hiring additional medical drivers would alleviate these issues and would allow for more flexibility in scheduling.
While both of these previous topics pertain to medical assistance, there is also the need for vocational assistance. Northland Counseling Center’s NOW program, which assists adults with mental health services in obtaining and maintaining employment, has a need for employed peers to be able to get to their workplaces. Formerly, the now-discontinued Rural Rides program was of great assistance and the LAC has recommended for its return.
Finally, the local transit system has limited hours and routes, and supporting it can increase it’s use for community members to get rides to medical appointments, their places of employment, and community activities.
All of these concerns and recommendations are made as part of the LAC and community members are invited to share their thoughts on how to improve services in our county.
The LAC meets every first Tuesday of the month from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Kiesler Wellness Center and a free, healthy meal is provided. The next meeting will take place on Sept. 6. The LAC welcomes all members of the community to join and to bring their unique knowledge and insight into improving our community’s mental health services. All levels of participation are welcome.
For more information, please contact LAC Chair Daniel Seward at (218) 256-9726 or dk1seward@yahoo.com.
Shaylee Erdmann is a mental health case worker for Northland Counseling and a member of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.