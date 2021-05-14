After reading the police column in the Wednesday, May 5 paper I feel compelled to respond to the article on the youth that damaged Grussendorf Park on Wednesday, April 28. I was glad to read that the youth were caught and that the parents made them take responsibility for what they did. Having restored the park, the parents then required the youth to clean up the park for the community!!
Kudos parents for leading the way and showing your youth to respect public property and take responsibility for what they have done. It would be great if more parents would follow your lead.
Brian Carlson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.