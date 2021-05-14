After reading the police column in the Wednesday, May 5 paper I feel compelled to respond to the article on the youth that damaged Grussendorf Park on Wednesday, April 28. I was glad to read that the youth were caught and that the parents made them take responsibility for what they did. Having restored the park, the parents then required the youth to clean up the park for the community!!

Kudos parents for leading the way and showing your youth to respect public property and take responsibility for what they have done. It would be great if more parents would follow your lead.

Brian Carlson

Grand Rapids

