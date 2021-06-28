We had my mom, Patsy Carlson’s, memorial Saturday. We were incredibly blessed by the family and friends that came out to celebrate our mom’s life. A huge shout out to the grocery store on the southside of Grand Rapids. We ordered fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and fruit and veggie trays. Food was excellent! The potatoes were real potatoes, the fruit and veggie trays were beautifully arranged and a huge assortment. A relative from California who has been to a lot of big expensive shindigs, said the food was the best she has had at a funeral. And a huge shout out to my sister and brother who made desserts that were my mom’s favorites....soooo yummy!!! God bless all of you for your contributions.
Cindy Litchke
Coleraine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.