In less than a year, the Itasca County Justice Center will be fully operational, replacing our old county jail and courthouse.
When completed, the $75 million facility will feature a modern jail that will alleviate overcrowding, include three new courtrooms, and provide enhanced security systems to protect
law enforcement and the public. After decades of continuous use, the old jail was worn out and past its useful life, and the county’s courts were in the same condition – cramped and inefficient. These challenges prompted the Minnesota Department of Corrections to order the county to shut down the jail and find a viable alternative by May 2023.
After an extensive review, the county commission approved the construction of the new Justice Center last year. During the Nov. 8 election, Itasca County residents will consider a countywide 1% sales tax to finance the project. With Election Day just around the corner, I want to address the most common questions I’ve received about the sales tax referendum.
What are voters being asked to decide?
Voters will decide how the county will pay for the Justice Center. If voters approve, a 1% local sales tax will be used to generate the revenue needed to repay the bonds for financing the project. If voters say no to a sales tax, a property tax increase will be used. These are the only reliable options to ensure responsible payment of the bonds.
Why is the county proposing a sales tax?
County commissioners believe residents should decide whether nonresidents share in the cost of the project. With a sales tax, both residents and nonresidents who buy goods or services in Itasca County would pay the tax. A property tax would only apply to those who own property in the county.
How would the sales tax impact residents and businesses?
According to a study by the University of Minnesota, County residents would pay an average of $4.41 per month for the sales tax. Visitors to Itasca County would contribute about 40% of the revenue – or $30 million – to help pay for the Justice Center. The University also reviewed the impact of local sales taxes in other cities and counties across the state and found no measurable effect on overall gross sales.
Could the sales tax be used for other purposes?
No. The state legislature mandated that the sales tax could only be used for the Justice Center.
Would the sales tax be permanent?
No. The sales tax would expire once the bonds for the Justice Center have been repaid. The county estimates that will happen within 20 to 23 years. Reauthorization of the tax would require approval from both the State Legislature and Itasca County voters.
