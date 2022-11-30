U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) urged the Biden administration to increase cyber investigations of fentanyl trafficking. The senators highlighted how dark web opioid traffickers can exploit the anonymity and reach of the Internet to make illegal drugs available to American customers.

“We write to urge the administration to prioritize cyber investigations into fentanyl trafficking and to inquire about steps that the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are taking to stop fentanyl from being trafficked into the United States through the use of the dark web,” the senators wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “Too often, these drug overdoses are the result of drugs purchased illegally on the dark web. Because of the anonymity that the dark web provides, sellers are able to make illicit drugs available to tens of thousands of customers.”

