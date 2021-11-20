Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) issued the statement below after President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act into law. The legislation was passed by the Senate in August and includes several of Klobuchar’s key legislative priorities, including more than $65 billion for broadband infrastructure based on her legislation with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn to help expand high-speed internet to all corners of America.
“With this bipartisan infrastructure package, we came together across party lines to make a historic investment in our country’s future. In addition to devoting federal resources to improve roads, rail systems, and public transit and address climate change by updating our power grid, this bill includes major funding for broadband infrastructure based on legislation I introduced with Rep. Clyburn to bring high-speed internet to every family in America. As 42 million Americans -- including 16% of households in rural Minnesota -- lack reliable broadband access, the need for this bill could not be more urgent,” said Klobuchar.
She continued: “It also makes our state safer by setting aside significant funding for much-needed bridge replacements and improvements to Minnesota’s highways.
“Our 21st century economy demands 21st century infrastructure, and by passing this legislation, we are helping to make that a reality,” Klobuchar concluded.
The Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act advances many of Klobuchar’s priorities, including provisions from her legislation to:
· Build high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities to close the digital divide and ensure Americans have internet connectivity to learn and work from home, access telehealth services, and stay connected to loved ones;
· Create a grant program to help nonprofits—including places of worship, faith-based organizations, and youth centers—afford the materials needed to improve their buildings’ energy efficiency and generate renewable energy;
· Ensure states are able to access critical funding to enforce distracted driving laws and educate drivers to keep our roadways safe;
· Establish the position of Chief Travel and Tourism Officer at the Department of Transportation (DOT);
· Help the DOT crack down on human trafficking; and
· Provide veterans with opportunities as the DOT develops a strategy for modernizing the transportation workforce.
