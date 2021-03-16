On Saturday March 6, 2021 we got the news that our grandaughter Alexa was going into labor a couple weeks earlier than expected. The entire family was excited that we were about to meet the newest member, baby Braxtyn. After a long night, with her fiancé Brock by her side, Braxtyn was born on Sunday morning. A beautiful, healthy baby boy. It was just a few hours later our joy turned to shock as we were told that Alexa, a healthy 25 year old, had passed away hours after giving birth. Needless to say the grief was unbearable. Shortly after the news was shared a go fund me page was started for Brock and Braxtyn. People were eager to help, knowing that Brock now faced a complete life changing event. The page was started with a goal of $10,000 with the hope that they could somehow reach this amount. As of this writing 6 days later the total is now at $57,000. It is heartwarming to see so much kindness. When you look at social media or watch the news all you see is negative stories and people arguing over political views. The fact that this many people were willing to help just goes to show that people still care and that kindness still lives.
Rest In Peace our beautiful Alexa.
John Bluntach
Bovey
