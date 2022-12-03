Does your kid always complain they are hungry? Are you sick of your child constantly asking what’s for dinner?

Kids and teens should learn how to cook at a young age. People over the age of seven should learn how to cook their own food because 28% of Americans can’t cook, kids would be more independent, and it would help a lot of parents out. All of these are reasons why kids should learn how to cook their own food.

