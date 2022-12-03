Does your kid always complain they are hungry? Are you sick of your child constantly asking what’s for dinner?
Kids and teens should learn how to cook at a young age. People over the age of seven should learn how to cook their own food because 28% of Americans can’t cook, kids would be more independent, and it would help a lot of parents out. All of these are reasons why kids should learn how to cook their own food.
First, 28% of Americans can’t cook, and that’s a problem. If parents don’t teach their kid
how to cook, or they just do not learn at a young age, then they are probably going to have a hard time. Not only will they not be able to cook for themselves, but they will also be spending more money. A $13 meal eating out is about 225% more expensive than a $4 meal you prepare yourself. It is also very unhealthy to eat out every night.
"
Secondly, kids and teens should learn how to cook because it would make them more independent. If they knew how to cook they would not always have to rely on others for help. When they move out they will also need to learn how to cook for themselves. But if they already knew how to cook, then they would get a head start to life, without constantly relying on others. Also, if parents aren’t home, then they could cook for themselves with parent permission, of course.
Finally, it would help parents out a lot. Mothers have to deal with a lot, and so do fathers. One of the main things parents are used to hearing is, “I’m hungry.” Some parents get sick of constantly hearing the whines all the time. Parents a have life, a busy one at that, so they don’t always just magically have time to make something to eat. If kids could just be able to make themselves food, then parents would be happier, and they would get more free time.
In conclusion, teaching kids to cook would lessen the number of people who can’t cook, kids would be more independent and not always relying on others, and parents would be a lot happier. These reasons are exactly why kids and teens should learn how to cook their own food. I personally like the last reason the best. Parents already do so much for their kids, and you’re finally helping them out a bit. Imagine how much easier it would be if you didn’t have to cook for your children everyday. Wouldn’t that be nice?
