By Carey Kinsolving and Friends
What Can We Learn From Jesus Raising Lazarus From The Dead?
“We can learn that God can rescue us from yucky darkness,” says Mollie Mae, 6.
Darkness is indeed yucky, especially when you’re six years old. From the Bible perspective, it’s yucky at all ages because it represents all that is opposed to God.
“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love,” wrote the Apostle Paul in Colossians 1:13.
In the Bible, death belongs to the domain of darkness. It’s not part of God’s original plan. Death entered into our world through sin.
Jesus said he is the resurrection and the life when he spoke with Martha, the sister of Lazarus. When he raised Lazarus from the dead, he proved it! Three days after his crucifixion, Jesus himself rose from the grave proving once for all that death and darkness have no power over him.
“If you believe in God, you will see God’s glory,” says Zoe, 7.
When Jesus first learned of his friend’s sickness, he said, “This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, that the Son of God may be glorified through it,” (John 11:4).
Talk about counterintuitive! The idea that sickness can glorify God is something you will never hear from health-and-wealth preachers. Of course, it’s mainly their health and wealth they want you to consider.
Supporting ministries that focus on God’s amazing grace is a good thing, but never give to a ministry with the idea that you can put God in your debt.
When Jesus gave the command to remove the stone from the tomb where Lazarus was buried, Martha told him her brother stunk because he had been dead for four days.
Jesus replied, “Did I not say to you that if you would believe, you would see the glory of God?” (John 11:40).
When Lazarus came out of his tomb wrapped in grave clothes, only God could get the glory because only he could restore his life. Even though Jesus told Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life,” she didn’t expect him to raise Lazarus to life right then. Nevertheless, she agreed to roll back the stone covering her brother’s tomb.
Isn’t it amazing what God can do with the tiniest bit of faith? Even though Martha didn’t understand why Jesus wanted to roll away the stone, she had enough faith to go along with what Jesus requested.
Jesus could easily have removed the stone when he raised Lazarus from the dead. He wanted Martha to play a tiny role in what proved to be his greatest miracle prior to his own resurrection. Rolling away a stone from a grave of someone who died four days ago is counterintuitive. It makes absolutely no sense.
God gave us a mind to use, but reason has limitations. Living by faith in the Lord is living beyond reason.
God probably won’t ask you to dig up a grave of a loved one, but he will ask you to forgive someone who has wronged you. Your natural inclination is to fight back. Let God take vengeance. He may even resurrect your attitude and relationship as you resist the temptation to seek your own payback.
Think about this: God’s glory is often revealed in hidden and unexpected places.
Memorize this truth: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live,” (John 11:25).
Ask this question: Where are some unexpected places and circumstances that you might see God’s glory?
Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. For more information, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.
