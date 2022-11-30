“God is so powerful he could break this school in two,” says Kyle, 6. It sounds like it’s a tough day at school, Kyle.

“God is so powerful he can be the best pilot in the Navy,” says Zach, 7. I’m sure the midshipmen at Annapolis will sing “Anchors Aweigh” when they read this.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments