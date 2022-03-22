Today 69% of Republicans believe former President Trump’s assertion that election fraud robbed him of the 2020 election. What evidence exists that confirms his claims? He and his attorneys and supporters filed and lost over 60 lawsuits challenging the election, mostly for lack of evidence. Election officials across the country, both Republican and Democrat, supported by the former president’s own national intelligence and cyber security agencies assured the electorate that the 2020 election was the safest in U.S. history. Recounts and audits of contested swing states proved time and again that fraud wasn’t a factor in his loss. U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who authorized U.S. attorneys across the country to investigate, found nothing that affected the election’s outcome. Barr called Trump’s claims “BS”. Associated conspiracies have proven false. There’s no evidence or proof to support Trump’s claims. Think about that. Shouldn’t this total lack of proof trigger something within us? Or are we so blinded by partisanship that evidence, facts or science holds no relevance?
We all gravitate toward theories that support our beliefs, and we are critical of facts that challenge our views. But there are times in our lives when the preponderance of evidence and facts, or lack of, overwhelms our deeply held views and common sense compels us to accept the truth. Trump’s election claim is one of these moments. But that’s my interpretation. Let’s have someone weigh in who we should trust. Not only is U.S. Representative Pete Stauber our congressman, he’s a former police officer dedicated to truth while living by the significance of facts and evidence, called proof.
I ask Stauber, what proof he’s aware of that substantiates Trump’s claims that election fraud robbed him of the presidency? To understand the truth we need the proof - and just proof. What does Stauber say?
