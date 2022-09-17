My name is Lucas Landgren and I am the owner of RKBA Outdoors LLC, a small business and Federal Firearms Licensee. I got to know Joe through his involvement in the process of starting my business because part of the licensing requirements to become a Firearms Dealer requires the explicit approval of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the jurisdiction my business is located. Without this approval, even if all the other requirements are met, my license would not have been issued.
I have known Joe for more than a decade through interaction with him as a community police officer and after he became Nashwauk’s Chief of Police. He has always been open and approachable, and it was easy to reach out to him and gain his written approval to submit with the rest of my application. I was able to speak to him in person and he was happy to help me along the way in the process of successfully establishing my business in the community. Joe’s clear support of a business directly related to this Constitutionally protected right is something a compromising politician could have simply ignored or even outright rejected and his support of it is something that demonstrates his strong character and commitment to clearly supporting this
fundamental right. I deeply appreciate his support of the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and of my entrepreneurial goals in our community.
I wholeheartedly endorse Joe Dasovich for Itasca County Sheriff based on my experience with his leadership in our community and as a direct result of my experience working with him as the owner of a small business in the firearms industry.
