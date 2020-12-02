When I see and hear Catholic bishops, evangelicals, and others bashing Joe Biden as pro-abortion, I feel compelled to speak up. Most folks, regardless of political affiliation or religion, and that includes Joe Biden, would like to see fewer abortions.
The bottom line is how to make this happen. There are two ways.
One way, and this is often associated with “pro-life,” is to judge and to use the legislative and judicial branches of government to attempt to control the woman who chooses to end a pregnancy.
Another way, and this coincides with Joe Biden’s thinking, is to address the causes of abortion without judgement, thereby actually reducing problem or unwanted pregnancies.
For example, the lack of contraception access or use may contribute to more than half of all pregnancies. It is known that totally available and free contraception access reduces abortion by over 40%. Planned Parenthood, by being funded, actually reduces abortions by more than legislators and judges’ efforts combined.
Other factors that contribute to abortion are healthcare or lack thereof, poverty, joblessness, hunger, homelessness, violence, lack of access to quality education, and more.
One of our major political parties addresses all of these issues; the other, not so much.
Imagine if hunger, homelessness, or illness were made unlawful and the causes of these issues were not addressed; would that end them? Of course not. The same is true for abortion.
Cuba is a case in point. It is both Communist and poor. There abortion is free on demand; it has an abortion rate that is 90% less than our country, because they address all of these issues.
Joe Biden and all who are truly pro-life will not judge or weaponize the legislative and judicial branches of government but intend to address the causes of abortion. This is the only way to efficiently and effectively lower the abortion rate and to improve the quality of people’s lives.
From a moral perspective, pro-life and pro-choice are one and the same. We can lower the abortion rate!
Jack Pick
Goodland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.