I view our Sheriff as the one of the most important elected positions. I do not vote on emotion or who someone else tells me to vote for. From the beginning of the primary, I talked to every candidate and asked very specific questions. I have worked with Itasca County Sheriff’s office and Grand Rapids Police Department on several trainings and projects. I know most of the Officers and Deputies and have a working relationships and friendships with our past Sheriffs and Chiefs. I questioned many of them about the candidates.
My interviews and objective research was very telling. One person was above the rest as to having a solid, detailed and well thought out plan going forward if elected. That was Sergeant Jeff Carlson. Jeff has a very diverse background in policing including large department and reservation work. The times I worked with him professionally were very productive and he always held to what he said and was easy to communicate with. Sometimes events do not go as planned. When that would happen, Jeff exhibited the ability to “improvise, adapt and overcome.” Maintaining good objectiveness and examining problems for the best solution is a trait that I have observed firsthand. A diverse background, objectiveness, adaptability, forward planning, conservative budgeting and large department leadership experience are all paramount traits for the position of Sheriff. Jeff Carlson has all of those with high marks. I have also known Jeff personally for over 10 years. I have always found Jeff to be a candid honest friend and someone who is not afraid to disagree and still be friends and have civil conversations. I have had many great conversations over coffee that built a solid friendship that I count on. I am a very objective and fact-based person and have observed all of these professional and personal traits firsthand. That is why I can say I support Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff.
Conley Janssen
Father, husband, Marine and active community member
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.