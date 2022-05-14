Tick tock tick tock. The clocking is winding down. The countdown is on. As of this Sunday, we are 34 days away from our wedding! It’s hard to believe that after nearly four years of planning, uncertainty and lots of waiting that we are only about one month away. You would think that after that long of an engagement that we would have everything ready to go by now right? Wrong!
It’s crunch time here for us. So many small details go into planning a wedding, especially when you are doing it yourself and without a wedding planner. Although we have had a lot of the big components planned for months now, something still seems to pop up everyday that we need to work on. From RSVPs to seating charts to signage to guest books to readings and on and on and on...
I was having a convrsation with someone the other day about how events like birthday parties, funerals, weddings, and others are ways for us to get together with the ones we love. Of course there is a bigger and overarching reason for some of these, but underneath that it is simply a time to gather. It could be gathering to celebrate something or someone. It could be gathering to support eachother in times of grief or stress. It could be gathering to mark a milestone in our lives. But the point is that you are surrounded by the people you love and who care about you.
We had to postpone our wedding twice, which led us to having close to a four year engagement. I know some people opted to elope or get married with a very small group of family and friends when faced with the same dilemia as us. I certainly considered those options when we were faced with the decision. I could see the pros and cons of each side, but ultimately we just didn’t want to give up having a wedding with our larger group of friends and family there. Although I have seen some pretty awesome photos of people eloping on the side of a mountain... maybe in another life I will get to do that!
This weekend I am lucky enough to celebrate my bachelorette party with some of my closest gal pals. We will be enjoying the beautiful city of Duluth for the whole weekend and I cannot wait to spend time with these ladies. My bridal party consists of my one and only sister; my cousin who I practically grew up with; two high school friends who have been with me through thick and thin; and two friends from college who were there when I met my fiance and have stuck around ever since. If we would have kept our wedding in 2020 and only did it with immediate family or eloped, I would not have gotten this opportunity to enjoy the company of these wonderful women. Just another reason I am so glad we decided to postpone.
It seems a bit surreal to be at this point. Four years ago I was living in a different town, working at a different job, and living in an apartment. Now we have moved to Grand Rapids, built a home and both found new jobs. You can never know what is coming in the future, no matter how well you plan for it. Four years ago we could have never predicted the way things have turned out. I like to think that although it’s two years later than originally planned, those two years gave us a chance to grow together and really appreciate the people in our lives who will be there to celebrate with us. So here’s to the final days of preparation. May they go smoothly and without too many hiccups. June 18 can’t come soon enough!
