I want to congratulate Oliver Juntunen for his letter of Jan. 22 ,2023. Recognizing farming as a vital part of the development of this county. Anyone who has studied our county history can tell you the value of agriculture in our past and present. I was raised on a dairy/potato farm. My dad, Charlie A. Carlson, often spoke of going to the local ag school for training after the war and taking over my grandparents farm. We supplied milk to many families in the area for decades. My dad also raised “test” potatoes from the ag school to see which kinds grew better here and had better qualities than others. During harsh times, we shipped many sacks of potatoes to the state of Kansas in order to help them increase production.
As for our family, we bagged and sold potatoes up and down the Iron Range as far as Virginia, Mn. My dad was often called “the potato man” by his customers and in our community. If you ate potatoes in any school, local churches, clubs, or cafes like Mickey’s, the Marlon, Sportsman Cafe’s, Ann’s Café etc; or bought some spuds from the National Tea, Silver’s Store in Hibbing, Lacroux’s in Marble; or any of the Red Owl Stores you more than likely purchased Itasca County spuds. Many farms were taken over due to expansions of cities, power companies, big box stores in the past 50 years. Yet, if you look closely at the food you buy you can still find Itasca County farmers products amongst the rest. I am proud to have been a part of farming history in our county and encourage locals to purchase produce grown in Itasca County. It’s an American tradition and the right thing to do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.