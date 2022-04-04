As a historian, I find it eye-opening to look back on the past to see what happened, why, where, etc. I took a look back recently to the Itasca County Fair 1940. The fair dates were August 15-18 a four-day fair whereas today we are a five-day fair. A short list of advertisers included the Herald-Review; First State Bank of Bigfork; National Tea Company Food Store of Grand Rapids; Island farm Creamery of Hibbing; Oliver Iron Mining of Coleraine; and Bovey Bottle Works. Many ads were placed by officials such as Sheriff- WM. Crisp; County Auditor – Thomas Erskine; Gertrude Hall -Itasca County Supt. Of Schools; and J.W. Gardner – Itasca County Judge of Probate.
Entertainment featured “Swing High Swing Low Revue Stars” operated by De Waldo Attractions; and east coast agency. It promoted itself as an “attraction for all classes of fair-goers” “presenting a bevy of beautiful girls, special scenery and lighting effects and a swing band of the most popular type!” The show included 25 contortionists, and several high wire attractions.
Friday night would witness the JIMMY LYNCH’S DARING DEATH DODGERS from Texarkana, Texas, in their circus of death stock sedan show. Hazardous stunts so dangerous that they NEVER COULD USE THE SAME CAR TWICE! Now if that doesn’t excite someone to attend; I don’t know what would.
There were other events as well. Trap shooting Championship; the Marble Drum and Bugle Corp; Deer River High School band; an Old-timers All-Star baseball game; and County vs Rural Baseball Championship game. Music included the Suomi Choir, the Little German Band, the Cortese Sisters, and don’t forget the 4H Dress Revue which always drew a crowd since there were over 3,000 4H’ers in the county at this time.
We can’t forget the 4H and open class horse shows, crops competitions, home activities exhibits which are still a large part of the fair. Interesting to note and compare are the premiums awarded then and compare them to what they would be today if inflation was taken into setting the premiums. For example: 1st Prize potato display in 1940 brought $5. In today’s money that would be $101. If you showed a bull, a cow, a three-year old heifer, and one-year old heifer as single exhibits and then show them as a group and you took 1st place in each category you would have taken home $52! In today’s value that would be $1053.80!
Admission to the fair was 25 cents to park and walk on was free. Today parking is $8 but walk on is still free. No mention was made in the premium book as to what carnival played the fair that year.
I hope you enjoyed this “look back” as the 2022 fair board looks forward to seeing you at the fair this year.
Brian Carlson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.