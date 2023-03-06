By Pam Dowell
Tuesday, Feb. 21, I turned on the Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session meeting, which was underway. While watching the community television, ICTV live stream, County Administrator, Brett Skyles, was reading a resolution for the record. The resolution is picking up steam in Minnesota red counties hoping to declare each county, a 2A (Second Amendment) dedicated and/or sanctuary county. The MN Gun Owners Caucus, in alignment with the MN Gun Owners PAC (Political Action Committee), has been working feverishly to counter the proposed gun bill legislation currently in committee at the Minnesota DFL-controlled Capitol.
Itasca County 2A activists have been working for several years to bring the resolution [which had previously been denied by a prior board] to a successful vote. The Itasca County Commissioners are veteran, Board chair, Burl Ives (2016), Vice-chair, Terry Snyder (2012), and newly elected board members John Johnson, Casey Venema, and Cory Smith. The work session started at 2:35, and additions and corrections were added at 2:36 and approved at 2:37 pm. And then it began – the reading of the proposed resolution to declare Itasca County a Dedicated Second Amendment County.
I went to the county website and pulled up the 2:30 pm posted draft agenda for this work session – nothing was listed for a 2A Dedicated County vote. I called our local DFL Chair, Cyndy Martin, and asked if she knew this vote was occurring. “No, she responded, “something is not right here.” She was watching, I was watching, and public transparency was not aligning for either of us. The resolution is controversial, hot-button – but not emergent. There were no political whispers this was coming down the pike.
This open meeting appeared orchestrated – organized. Two letters, dated that day, from four Republican state representatives and two Republican state senators were submitted. 2A supporters came and went to the mic berating government overreach, lack of transparency, infringement on people’s rights, disparity for the rural people’s voice, etc. The commission chambers were standing-room full. Several of the commissioners clapped eagerly after each speaker. The board chair praised the speakers, then followed with motions and the quick unanimous vote to pass the resolution. The audience stood and applauded, a few shouting “God Bless America.”
To anyone watching – it was more than obvious. There were no opponents, no DFL letters, no counter-citizen speakers – nothing, not even a gentlemanly discussion to delay the vote so the public at large could be aware of the RBA. Fair representation appeared silenced by methodical planning.
I serve on a local city board and our members have always been told, unless an agenda item is emergent – the item must be published 72 hours in advance of an open meeting. Several concerned citizens and I started making email inquiries and called the County Commissioners. I never received a response from any of them, including Terry Snyder, my district commissioner.
County Sheriff Joe Dasovich did take my call. He told me Commissioner John Johnson approached him requesting that Joe find sample 2A resolutions that would be provided to the County Attorney. Dasovich provided one. I asked Dasovich about his campaign position in which he said he was not going to be a “Constitutional Sheriff.” He told me the 2A resolution declaration is simply symbolic, stating that he wants “what is legal in gun legislation today to be legal tomorrow.” Sheriff Dasovich does not support Bill HF396, a bill regarding the separate storage of firearms and ammunition within a household. I asked him if he planned to enforce new gun laws – even if he disagreed with them. Dasovich reiterated he is a licensed MN Peace Officer and under the authority of the Sheriff in MN, must follow the statutes.
I received emails from the Itasca County Administrator and County Attorney outlining the events of how the RBA (request for board action) was legally put into play under Minnesota Statute 13D. Other constituents sent me their email exchanges with Commissioners Johnson and Venema. On Saturday, Feb.18th John Johnson contacted board chair Burl Ives and asked for the resolution vote to be added to the work session agenda, to which Ives consented. At 11:43 am on Tuesday, Feb 21st, Commissioner John Johnson sent an email to the board recorder seeking the RBA add-on. Skyles said in his email, the RBA was posted on the County bulletin board and put online (that time is still in dispute) and that additions are often added last minute.
After the commissioner meeting, an interesting play of agenda updates changed online throughout the evening. A line was added with the two letters from the elected officials without explanation. The next change happened when the word “resolution” was added after the first letter listed. After 10 pm, the motion and vote boxes were added - but a reader would not have been able to decipher exactly what had taken place. The next day, the work session agenda was pulled from online. By that evening the work session agenda was back - this time with the proper heading: Second Amendment Dedicated County Resolution, followed by a line for Request for Board Action, a line for Resolution, and two lines for each of the letters submitted to the board.
In 2.5 hours, with nothing but a bulletin board post, the Itasca County Commissioners knowingly and willingly, used their arbitrary power voting on a controversial issue that had not been published in reasonable advance (24-72 hours) by news or online – boldly silencing any opposition & fair representation. Was it legal? Yes. Transparent. No. In their rush for Second Amendment symbolism – the Itasca County Commissioners neglected half of their constituency with a secretive playbook move. Pledge to keep the First Amendment grievances of the people heard. The sound resolution of voices should always triumph over the unnecessary symbolism of guns.
Pam Dowell is a freelance writer based in Grand Rapids, Minn.
