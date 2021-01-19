There were two items in the Wednesday Herald Review that really caught my attention. One is a letter to the editor from Thomas McCall. He states that he is an Air Force veteran of more than 20 years. Sir, first of all, thank you for your service. You are absolutely right that most US citizens do not realize how blessed we are. I would like to ask you to take a step back from the cliff of socialism you say you believe we are all headed toward and ask that you open your mind a little more. In your letter you state that “this country has voted for a demented President and Vice President.” When you speak this way it’s clear you do not have an open mind, it’s clear who you voted for and it’s clear what you think of our new President and VP. I only hope that you can at least give them a chance. Your pain at your candidates loss is also clear and I truly hope you can heal and try to move forward in a positive way. We have a very hard time ahead of us but I don’t believe your level of doom and gloom is accurate and I hope that you can come around to see that.
The other item that especially caught my attention was the MPR credited article about Rep. Pete Stauber saying he is “disappointed” in Trump but does not support impeachment citing the need for our country to heal. He insists a peaceful transfer of power will occur. Again I will say, thank you for your service Rep. Stauber, we all appreciate it and are thankful for it. However you seem to be a bit of the pot calling the kettle black at this time. You were one who initially did sign on in support of not recognizing the 2020 free and fair election results. Just because you and your fellow signee Tom Emmers now see the error of your ways does not mean everyone will just calm down and go home. Five people died, multiple crimes were committed, our beautiful Capitol was desecrated and now you’re calling for calm and no more heated rhetoric? The president of the US who you supported in his original baseless rigged election claims, incited a riot at our nation’s Capitol. Sir, you served our country honorably, where is your outrage? You’re “disappointed?” And the attack on the Capitol was “unacceptable?”
Despite disagreeing with just about everything your party has become and unfortunately remains I used to have respect for you Pete Stauber. I am more than “disappointed” in your lackluster response and I find it more than “unacceptable” that you now talk about wanting unity and healing. If you truly wanted unity and healing you and Emmers would not have signed on to the ridiculous notion that there was fraud in the 2020 election. Multiple officials and courts, many Republicans, have stated that the 2020 election was the most well run election ever. They have stated this emphatically and repeatedly.
So, yes it is time for healing and attempts at unifying our great country. And we will heal and unify because we’re Americans and that’s what we do. But crimes were committed and people died as a result and there must be a reckoning for that as well as a re-establishment of the rule of law your party purports to follow so well. If rule of law is what we saw when the seditious mob, egged on by the fascist wanna be lame-duck president, then your party has come undone.
Lisa Whelan
Grand Rapids
