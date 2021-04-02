The democrats are trying to push through a $1.9 trillion COVID bill. Only 9% of this money will be used for actual COVID relief. There is still $1 trillion that hasn’t been used from 2020. Most of it is for pork barrel spending. Shades of the big spender Hubert Humphry years. We, as taxpayers, must stand firm and tell our representatives in Congress this kind of pork-barrel is not OK with us. They should use this money in America for infrastructure, research for health, homeless, forest management, etc., to alleviate the fires that burn and destroy homes and businesses and forests and create anything else in our country that needs fixing (too many to mention). It’s what taxpayer money should be used for - not other countries’ wars.
The expenses are too high - trillions of dollars, Americans killed and their buddies coming home minus limbs from that forever war that President Trump finally ended. They want to send money to build walls around other countries, take care of women’s concerns in Afghanistan.
How about putting America first? After all, the taxpayer pays for what they decide to do with your taxes. It’s time (actually, it’s past time) for every American to stand up and say, “We’re mad as Hell and we are not going to take it anymore!”
They want to change our Constitution, the way we have always had honest elections with verified signatures, no mail-in except absentee ballots, no harvesting.
Who thinks anyone can tell me we can’t read, watch and do what we want? This is a free America; freedom is precious. I hope you will pass the word.
It’s time for all Americans to stand up and fight for our freedom. Stand up and be counted. God bless America.
Ramona M. Pedersen
Longville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.