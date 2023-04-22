Like many of you, I wept as I listened to the frantic pleas of 911 callers, followed by the anguished cries of those whose loved ones died, in yet another mass shooting. I didn’t know any of the victims nor did I know their relatives or friends. I didn’t even have a connection to the areas where these mass shootings occurred. But I do know grief!

I know the pain of burying parents and siblings from illnesses and accidents far too early in their lives. And sadly, I also know the pain of burying two of my own children. What I don’t know is the shock and horror of learning that my loved one died alone, separated from family, in yet another preventable act of gun violence. I don’t know the frustration of, once again, hearing public officials offer their thoughts and prayers, nor do I know the frustration of being told they will begin a search for the shooter’s motives.

