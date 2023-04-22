Like many of you, I wept as I listened to the frantic pleas of 911 callers, followed by the anguished cries of those whose loved ones died, in yet another mass shooting. I didn’t know any of the victims nor did I know their relatives or friends. I didn’t even have a connection to the areas where these mass shootings occurred. But I do know grief!
I know the pain of burying parents and siblings from illnesses and accidents far too early in their lives. And sadly, I also know the pain of burying two of my own children. What I don’t know is the shock and horror of learning that my loved one died alone, separated from family, in yet another preventable act of gun violence. I don’t know the frustration of, once again, hearing public officials offer their thoughts and prayers, nor do I know the frustration of being told they will begin a search for the shooter’s motives.
Does the motive of the shooter really matter? The fact is - the shooter had access to a weapon of war, designed to kill as many people as possible in a few short seconds – like the other mass shooters before him.
Some legislators, despite threats from the NRA, have proposed solutions that will begin to address the problem. Red flag laws are good and registration laws will help, bur neither of these laws can stop the person not yet identified as a potential threat, from heading out to murder yet another group of innocents - including children - with a high-powered assault style weapon.
"
There is a solution to what seems like the almost daily mass slaughter of innocent people – a ban on assault weapons. Assault weapons were banned from 1994-2004, under the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, supported and promoted by former presidents, including Ronald Reagan. The ban significantly reduced the number of people killed and injured in mass shootings while it was in effect but despite the success, under pressure from the NRA, legislators quickly fell in line and refused to reinstate it in 2004. The American public overwhelmingly supports a ban on assault weapons while, at the same time, respecting the gun owners legitimate Right to Bear Arms.
It’s time for ordinary Americans to stand up to the NRA and demand that our legislators re-enact this essential protection for our children and our fellow citizens.
