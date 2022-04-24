Everyone I run into these days is talking about it. We look at each other with quirky smiles and dig our shoulders out from under the slump to nod and recognize that we’re all in this together. Then, reality quickly slinks back and drapes over us like a heavy yet cold, gray cape.
You can see it in our eyes but no one wants to say it aloud - again. “Why must we endure this?” “What kind of life is this?” “Who stole our sunshine?”
A friend of mine recently sent a beautiful card with a quote that The Beatles made famous: “Here comes the sun, here comes the sun and I say it’s alright.”
If you’re anything like me, you’ve packed away the mittens and sweaters several times now - only to bring them back out. You’ve welcomed the return of the songbirds’ sounds - only to wonder if the silence means the flocks have turned back south. You’re thankful for the clear roads - but weary of the icy sidewalks. To quote another popular band, Cinderella: “It’s gonna be a long cold winter; can’t find my peace of mind.”
My favorite holiday comes with eggs dipped in bright colors and baskets filled with sweet treats, lilies and tulips, rejoicing in church and reuniting with family. But sometimes even the most optimistic of us can feel the sting.
To ease this pain and yearning for warmth, I’ve become a bit obsessed with the floral section of the supermarket. Every bookshelf and ledge in my tiny home holds vases tied with ribbons or glass bunnies and birds. I’ve put silk flowers in the wreath on my door. I’ve lit candles fragrant with lavender and honey. I’ve even taken up new crafts like embroidery and knitting while watching. I’m even inclined to redecorate a few rooms. Currently, my favorite shows are on cooking and gardening. I’m making new salads with spring greens and berries while dreaming of a backyard greenhouse and new patio set.
It seems like everyone I know has traveled to Florida recently. Their pictures inspire me to plan a vacation but I turn up the thermostat instead and Google deals for resorts on Lake Superior.
We know we have to push through this burdensome weather and have hope that those clouds will part - only to be informed by the weatherman of more rain and snow on the way.
It’s going to be a great day when we can see that it’s over and find pride to have survived. On such a day we should smash our shovels and toss our boots in the woods, roll the windows down and stop for ice cream cones.
A part of me feels like I’ve written about such circumstances once or twice in the not so distant past - but I refuse to look back on those archives!
