At a time of false accusations and plenty of misinformation, it is frustrating to see some lies and half-truths thrown around when it comes to the Line 3 replacement project.
This project is greatly needed to replace a pipeline that is more than 50 years old. It has been disappointing to hear opponents make accusations of treaty violations along the pipeline route in Minnesota.
I’ve heard protesters say that pipeline workers and police officers are trespassing on tribal lands, and spread misinformation that Enbridge is going against their treaties and sovereign land.
It is important to hear the full story to understand that these statements are not true.
This project has been underway for more than six years, and one key priority for Enbridge has always been tribal communications and buy-in. In the fall of 2015, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began tribal consultation and to date they continue communication with 39 Tribes.
Additionally, a Tribal Cultural Resources Survey was taken under the leadership of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa with participation from 9 other tribes. In fact, no survey this size has ever been attempted in the energy industry.
In the end, it was determined there were 15 locations where an alternative route was recommended. What you may not know, is that Enbridge committed to reroute and avoid these areas as recommended.
On top of that, Enbridge has hosted job fairs and trainings for tribal members, and has pledged $100 million for tribal affiliation work opportunities for this project – commitment that they have already met and exceeded.
I wanted to share these facts so that we can be reminded that pipeline supporters, state and federal agencies, and Enbridge, especially, want to ensure this project is done safely, and in conjunction with our tribal neighbors. Remember to not always take what you hear as the whole truth.
Marc & Tanner Olson
Lakes Concrete, Plus, Inc.
Bemidji, Walker, Fosston & Northome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.