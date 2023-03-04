By Matt Grose
ISD 318
Winter sports are winding down, and that means that state tournaments are just around the corner. Before long, we will be into the fourth quarter for students, snow will disappear and parents will begin planning for graduation. For our dedicated teachers and staff, turning our attention to the end of the school year brings some sadness, but also pride that another year of learning and growing has been shared with young people. If you make education your career, the annual transition from winter to spring signals that great change is just around the corner.
For members of my administrative team, this time of year brings a different type of transition – it is budget time for Minnesota schools. Public schools in Minnesota operate under a fiscal year that begins every July 1, so we spend our spring finalizing our budgets for the dozens of operating and special funds we are required to have under state law. However, we tackle this task without the most important piece of the puzzle – the size of the state’s education budget, which provides three out of every four dollars that local schools need to pay for operations.
Every budget year, school funding is thought to be a top priority for the state legislature. And while the actual expenditures are among the largest in the state’s budget, in truth state funding has not kept up with inflation for many years. If the Grand Rapids School District had as much support from the State of Minnesota as it had 20 years ago, we would have over $5,000,000 in additional revenue today. Not surprisingly, this creates angst as we plan for the next school year. Even if the Legislature finishes on time, school districts have only five weeks to digest a bill with hundreds of pages of new mandates and funding formulas from our largest source of dollars. By then, critical decisions have been made about staffing, compensation and classroom investments, with the hope that the state comes through with what we predicted would likely pass. If they go into overtime, we wait and keep preparing for the next school year.
Of course, revenue is only one half of the budget equation. Costs have gone up and revenue has not kept pace. Not only do we have less buying power, but our students are coming through our doors with many more needs today than ever before, some of which are the result of the pandemic, and some are the result of a society that is very different than when most adults grew up.
Compensation issues, such as health care costs, and the tripling of inflation have also added to our budget concerns. We have made tough decisions to make our budget work. Over the past three years, our district has made over $5 million in cuts in order to reduce expenditures. In addition to things like buses, supplies, student activities, and other items, these budget cuts have included over 50 people: teachers, principals, district staff, educational support professionals, maintenance staff, and others. As a result, we have higher class sizes, fewer people to support learning, and have lost student opportunities at the elementary and secondary levels. We’re also working on selling our last surplus building. We will be making reductions again this spring as costs continue to rise faster than revenue, and like last year, they will be very challenging. When I am in buildings I do not see “extras” - extra people, extra things. If anything, I believe there are areas where students need more. Like we’ve done the past three years, we will do our best to make reductions that spread out the impact, but we will all be affected in one way or another.
How our community can help will be an important conversation this year. The 2023 Legislature will provide important answers, as they fortunately are looking at funding increases, although they don’t match inflation and are likely to include new mandates that are connected to new funding. But without more help from St. Paul, even more budget cuts are likely.
As one of a minority of school districts without a voter-approved operating levy, we are also looking at ways to enhance state funding with local resources. A balanced approach, led by state funding and supplemented by careful budgeting and local support, is the best way to create financial stability for the future. We are taking steps to listen to the concerns of residents. About 18 months ago we asked what our community wants and expects, how we can do better, and what we can do together to move our district forward in a way that is healthy, positive, and effective. We will strive for that, knowing that it will be difficult with our resource limitations. But it is critical that the community voice is heard.
ISD #318 has a lot to be proud of when it comes to student success. We have great students being educated by great people, from the time they get on the bus to when they head home and everything in between. We will do our best to keep students and staff at the center of what we do as we move forward this spring.
As always, please feel free to reach out to me with questions or if you’d like me to meet with you or an organization you are a part of. I love talking about our school district.
Matt Grose is Superintendent of Schools for ISD 318 (Grand Rapids and Bigfork schools).
