On Thursday, Dec. 8, a bipartisan Congress overwhelmingly passed the Respect for Marriage Act which President Biden signed into law. The Respect for Marriage Act repealed the homophobic Defense of Marriage Act. It guarantees federal recognition of any marriage between two people if it was valid in the state where they were married regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. Under the Constitution’s “full faith and credit” clause, it requires states to recognize the legitimacy of a valid marriage performed elsewhere but does not require states to issue a marriage license contrary to its own law. It also provides substantial protections for religious organizations.
The right to love who you love, to marry and form a family would seem like a fundamental human right. But Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas voted in Dobbs to overturn Roe v. Wade and expressed interest in revisiting other “unenumerated rights” – same-sex and interracial marriage, access to contraceptives, privacy, etc. After Dobbs, Congress acted to provide federal protection from a conservative activist Supreme Court eager to take away peoples’ rights and freedom.
The Respect for Marriage Act received bipartisan support in the Senate including 12 Republicans. In the House, 39 Republicans including 6th District Tom Emmer and all their Democrat colleagues supported marriage equality.
The 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber voted against protections for LGBTQ people to marry and have access to contraception. How does he explain his hostility to defending peoples’ rights to Second District DFLer Angie Craig, Minnesota’s first openly LGBT congressperson and a lesbian mother? How does he explain his antipathy to the LGBTQ and larger community in his own district? His office has not issued a statement to defend his negative vote. Is he afraid to go on the record in favor of human rights? Or is he just a bigot?
