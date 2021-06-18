One might expect a child to ask the following question: How old does a deer have to be before it turns into a moose? But a functional adult posed this question in all seriousness to a friend and DNR forest ranger who was giving a tour to a group of tourists near Gooseberry Falls along the North Shore. He had to explain to her that white tail deer and moose are two different species.
Recently Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked a representative of the U.S. Forest Service if there was a way ‘they’ could change the moon’s orbit in order to combat climate change. (The entire nuclear arsenal of all nations going off at once on the moon could not change its orbit.) Of course, the US Forest Service has nothing to do with astronomy and the question might have better been posed to NASA or a cadre of physicists, though they would have been equally dumbstruck. The question was so preposterous some have speculated about Gohmert’s mental state of mind. Or maybe he seriously thought the Forest Service had some unknown supernatural powers.
Then there was the questionnaire that went out a while back asking people at random basic science questions that all people (at least assumed ‘all’) should know. One of those questions involved the earth-sun relationship. One out of five were sure the sun revolved around the earth; it came up in the morning, went across the sky, and set in the evening. One out of five translates into millions of Americans. One can hope that that random survey was skewed by random chance, because Copernicus and Galileo pretty much put a stake in the heart of that ignorance centuries ago. But change didn’t come easily, or lasting it seems. Galileo was put under house arrest (but escaped the death penalty) by the Pope (Bruno who also dared challenge official Church doctrine of an earth-centered Universe didn’t do so well and was burned at the stake for heresy) for daring to make such a statement, even though he had undeniable proof the earth was not the ‘center of everything.’
In another column I mentioned the myth about the sun stopping in its ‘path across the sky’ in order to give an advantage to one side of a long ago Biblical battle. This might have been a perfectly acceptable pit of propaganda at the time it was written because everyone thought that the sun did in fact circle around the earth, and Earth was flat. So stopping the sun might have been accomplished mythologically by some sort of magic or divine hand. But in the real earth-sun dynamic, the sun is unchanging and it is Earth that rotates on its axis producing our day-night cycle and revolves around the sun. (That tutorial is just as a refresher in case some might have forgotten grade school science.)
So in order for the sun to ‘stop’ its progression across the sky, Earth would have to cease turning. If you’re standing at the equator, you’re traveling about a thousand miles per hour riding the rotation of the earth. If the earth suddenly stopped (in order to create the illusion of the sun stopping), everything not firmly, and I mean very firmly like mountains, anchored down would suddenly accelerate to one thousand miles an hour. This is far faster than any recorded tornado or hurricane. The oceans, which are obviously not ‘tied’ down, would be thrown up upon the land and tsunamis would circle the entire planet destroying everything that wasn’t destroyed by catastrophic earthquakes and erupting volcanoes. As a comparison, consider what happens when a car traveling just sixty miles per hour suddenly stops in an accident. Most solid objects, including unbuckled humans, are launched through the windshield. Those ancient stories might be a bit of good fun or served as cohesive folklore in an ancient culture but they are not to be taken literally or seriously. The Scientific Method has destroyed their credibility.
But going back to the discussion about the moon’s influence on Earth. Yes, it is definitely a factor in our weather, and also was instrumental in the development and continuation of life on Earth. The moon, because of its large size, is a great stabilizer and helps insure Earth’s rotation is maintained as accurately and unchanging as it is. If not for the stabilizing influence of the moon, Earth’s weather would be far more chaotic and climate more variable, possibly to the exclusion of the evolution of life. So to answer Congressman Gohmert’s question, even if we could somehow alter the moon’s motion around the earth, no sane human would seriously consider it. Of course, I’ve been wrong before.
Of larger concern is the degree to which ignorance of basic science permeates society. It is human nature to invent creative imaginative explanations, and potentially destructive explanations and conspiracy theories, when the facts are not known. Maybe there should be a basic science test that students must pass in order to get their diploma and also before a person can be elected to Congress.
