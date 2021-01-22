It comes as something of a shock realizing that I have been doing this column for twenty or so years. I have never taken a dime for it (some might say money well spent) and have done it because, for writers, pent up words that don’t get released is the mental equivalent of constipation. After a while, it hurts! Many years ago my high school Algebra teacher (Mr. Gunnerson) told my parents that I would never be a silent bystander, though he might have had other reasons for saying that than putting words on paper.
Last year, 2020, was particularly challenging. Besides all the political drama and the pandemic, it challenged my health to the point where I considered getting the family together to say good-by. A virus attacked me in January (they weren’t testing for covid at that time) and it took me months to recover. I lost the ability to feel hunger or thirst and for weeks I was losing a pound a day. I also developed multiple food allergies, which are slowly fading. Add to that anxiety, depression, befuddled doctors, negative reactions to medications and withdrawal, and other issues and it was something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.
But the illness caused a mental cascade of thoughts that I was forced to consider. I survived because of the support (dare I say ‘love’) of friends and family. It brought home how fortunate I was to live in a neighborhood where neighbors help neighbors. Being on the doorstep of death also caused me to consider what I accept and reject as far as spiritual beliefs. I am not religious in the conventional sense. The history of religion, both in the distant and recent past, is just too violent for me to accept at face value. Still there is a spiritual component, real or imagined, that pervades all of us.
I began to think of all the questions readers have sent me that I have shelved away in a file that I considered too personal or without scientific base or merit to address in a publicly viewed forum. It may be time to address some of those questions. They are likely to resonate with some and offend others. Maybe at some point the editor will sensor me, or say enough is enough. But until that happens, I want to dedicate a few columns to my own philosophy of life and also comment on accepted religious dogma, its origins, strengths, and shortcomings.
Of course one of the most frequent questions I get is ‘Do you believe in God?’ This came my way most recently a few weeks ago from a local minister. I rather bluntly told him, perhaps a little harshly, it was none of his business. On reflection, I realized I was shocked by the question. Growing up in my family and with aunts and uncles and grandparents and cousins and friends, one did not pry into one's personal beliefs. It was taken for granted these were out-of-bounds personal issues on the same level as inquiring about one’s favorite sex position. There were a variety of religious beliefs represented as well as those who had no beliefs or preferred the term ‘philosophy’ to religion. The point here is that no one was judged or condemned or elevated according to what faith they professed. We were all part of a family held together by love and, yes, conflict and sometimes jealousy and animosity, like imperfect people everywhere.
So when the minister, or anyone, asks me about my beliefs, I automatically recoil because it is ultimately a judgmental question. If I am in the company of devote Muslims or Christians or Jews, for instance, and I answer ‘none’, their biased views will automatically categorize me as ‘odd’ or ‘damned’ and certainly worthy of scorn or pity. On the other hand if I am at an atheist seminar and I answer that I am an Evangelical Muslim, Christian or Jew, they are going to likewise judge me as somewhat removed from reality.
Does judging someone according to his or her spirituality have any value or is it merely a way to verify one’s own prejudice? Well maybe it does have value if your spirituality requires human sacrifice or howling at the moon every other Thursday. But for folks with both feet planted firmly on the ground, dividing by religious belief or non-religious belief does nothing more than divide by ‘them’ and ‘us’, which is the basis of nearly all of humanity’s conflicts and problems. To solve the problems we face, most of our own making, there cannot be ‘them’ and ‘us’, but only ‘us’.
